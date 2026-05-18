Italian journalist on Global Sumud Flotilla stresses importance of European support for Gaza mission

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Italian journalist Alessandro Mantovani, a member of the Global Sumud Flotilla heading towards Gaza, has said European support is essential for efforts aimed at breaking the blockade on the territory.

He said he joined the mission because he believes Europeans should back attempts to end the siege and challenge what he described as a “wall of silence” in Europe over Gaza, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

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Speaking aboard the Kasr-i Sadabad vessel that departed from Türkiye, Mantovani, a correspondent for Il Fatto Quotidiano, said he was one of three European Union citizens on board the flotilla attempting to reach Gaza. He said the mission was aimed at breaking the blockade imposed since 2007, describing the voyage as a form of public demonstration at sea.

News.Az