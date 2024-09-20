Israel launches extensive air strikes on Hezbollah targets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Friday that its fighter jets carried out extensive air strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, air strikes hit over 100 Hezbollah rocket launchers which were ready to be fired against Israel, News.Az reports.It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.According to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency, Israel executed at least 52 strikes in the southern region on Thursday evening. In response, Lebanon also launched strikes on military sites in northern Israel.Earlier, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said deadly explosions earlier in the week "crossed all red lines", accusing Israel of what he said represented a declaration of war.Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the recent attacks involving simultaneous explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday , which Lebanese authorities reported resulted in 37 fatalities and around 3,000 injuries. However, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that Israel is entering a "new phase of the war," with a greater focus on military efforts in the north.

