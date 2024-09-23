Israel launches massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon - VIDEO
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday that it has initiated large-scale strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.“The IDF is currently executing significant strikes on terrorist targets affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. Further details will be released at a later time,” the IDF said in a statement , News.Az reports.
The IDF also urged Lebanese people to immediately move away from homes used by Hezbollah to store weapons.
