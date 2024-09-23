Israel launches massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday that it has initiated large-scale strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

“The IDF is currently executing significant strikes on terrorist targets affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. Further details will be released at a later time,” the IDF said in a statement News.Az reports.The IDF also urged Lebanese people to immediately move away from homes used by Hezbollah to store weapons.

News.Az