Yandex metrika counter

Israel launches massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Israel launches massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon - VIDEO

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday that it has initiated large-scale strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

“The IDF is currently executing significant strikes on terrorist targets affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. Further details will be released at a later time,” the IDF said in a statement , News.Az reports.

The IDF also urged Lebanese people to immediately move away from homes used by Hezbollah to store weapons.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      