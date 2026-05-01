Israel-Lebanon ceasefire strained by ongoing strikes and Hezbollah attacks

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At least nine people, including two children, were killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the health ministry said, as violence continues despite a ceasefire now in its second week.

The strikes - which Israel said were targeting Hezbollah infrastructure - also wounded 23 people, among them eight children and seven women, the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Separately, Hezbollah said it had carried out attacks on Israeli forces in the south, including a drone strike targeting soldiers in the Bint Jbeil district.

The violence comes as Israel presses ahead with military operations in Lebanon despite the ceasefire announced on 16 April, after direct talks between Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors in Washington.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun criticised what he described as "continuing Israeli violations" of the truce, saying strikes and demolitions of homes and places of worship were ongoing "despite the ceasefire".

"Pressure must be exerted on Israel to ensure it respects international laws and conventions, and ceases targeting civilians, paramedics, civil defence and humanitarian organisations," he said.

On Thursday, the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings for 15 villages in southern Lebanon. Many of the villages were outside what Israel has designated as the "Yellow Line" - a strip of territory extending roughly 10km (6 miles) from the border where it says it continues to operate against threats.

Israel says its actions are in response to what it describes as violations of the deal by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia and political party. Hezbollah was not involved in the ceasefire agreement but had indicated it would abide by its terms if it was also respected by Israel.

News.Az