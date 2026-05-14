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War Iran
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An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has accused Israel of attempting to draw the United States into a wider regional confrontation, warning that recent statements and threats by US President Donald Trump are part of a “strategic trap.”17 May 2026-15:21
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India’s state-run fuel retailers have raised petrol and diesel prices for the first time in four years by 3 rupees per litre, or more than 3%, as global crude oil costs surged following disruptions to shipping routes linked to the war involving Iran.15 May 2026-13:32
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Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has said the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran, stressing that the country will “not give it up at any cost”.15 May 2026-12:33
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the United States and Israel against any renewed military action against Iran, saying previous confrontations had failed to achieve their objectives and that future attempts would produce the same outcome.15 May 2026-12:23
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United Arab Emirates of directly assisting what he described as US-Israeli aggression against Iran, saying there was “no doubt” about Abu Dhabi’s involvement.14 May 2026-16:00
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A confidential U.S. intelligence assessment has found that China is gaining a significant advantage over the United States across multiple domains as the war in Iran continues to reshape global power dynamics.14 May 2026-11:26
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has accused the United Arab Emirates of abetting Israel against Iran, describing reported meetings between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE officials during the US-Israeli strikes on Iran as “unforgivable”.14 May 2026-11:09
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