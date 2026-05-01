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Venezuela and BP sign major natural gas exploration deal

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Venezuela and BP sign major natural gas exploration deal
Photo: Sky News

Venezuela’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has officially signed a significant gas exploration and production agreement with British energy giant BP.

 The deal focuses on the Cocuina field, a massive offshore gas deposit located in the maritime border area between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago. This agreement marks a critical shift in Venezuela's energy strategy as the country attempts to revitalize its economy and leverage its vast, yet largely untapped, natural gas reserves, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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