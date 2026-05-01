Venezuela and BP sign major natural gas exploration deal

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Venezuela’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has officially signed a significant gas exploration and production agreement with British energy giant BP.

The deal focuses on the Cocuina field, a massive offshore gas deposit located in the maritime border area between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago. This agreement marks a critical shift in Venezuela's energy strategy as the country attempts to revitalize its economy and leverage its vast, yet largely untapped, natural gas reserves, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

News.Az