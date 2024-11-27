Israel plans to appeal ICC warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Wednesday that Israel plans to appeal the ICC's decision to issue arrest warrants against him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged crimes against humanity related to the Gaza war, News.az reports citing foreign media .

It also asked the court to suspend the warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant pending the outcome of the appeal.The warrants drew furious condemnation from Netanyahu and other Israeli politicians.The prime minister accused the court of anti-Semitism and vowed not to be deterred from defending Israel."The State of Israel challenges the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court and the legitimacy of the arrest warrants issued," Netanyahu's office said."If the court rejects this request, it will further demonstrate to Israel's friends in the United States and around the world how biased the International Criminal Court is against the State of Israel," it added.The ICC did not make a direct comment on Israel's appeal."If requests for appeal are submitted, it would be for the judges to decide," ICC spokesman Fadi El-Abdallah told reporters when asked about the appeal.The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif. Israel said in early August it had killed Deif in an air strike in southern Gaza in July, but Hamas has not confirmed his death.The court said on Nov. 21 it had found "reasonable grounds" to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore "criminal responsibility" for the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, as well as the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.Türkiye, the Arab world, most European countries as well as international rights groups welcomed the issuance of arrest warrants.Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Nov. 21 praised the ICC's decision, referring to it as a significant step toward achieving justice.

News.Az