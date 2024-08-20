Israel pushes for wall on Gaza-Egypt border to block Hamas tunnels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is pushing for the construction of a wall near the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border to prevent Hamas from building tunnels, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing Arab mediators involved in Israel-Hamas talks.

The proposed wall aims to curb Palestinian movement and secure the area, with Israel also seeking access to data from cameras and sensors monitoring the region.An Egyptian official revealed that Cairo supports a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the corridor and the Rafah border crossing. Despite Israeli technical teams meeting with their Egyptian counterparts in Cairo to discuss the corridor and Rafah, progress has been limited, according to Arab mediators.Last Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced ongoing efforts to advance a Gaza deal aimed at maximizing the release of hostages while maintaining the Israeli military's presence in the corridor. The Rafah Crossing has been closed since December and remains shut.

News.Az