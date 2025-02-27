Israel refuses to withdraw from Philadelphi corridor as stipulated in ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor, the border separating Egypt and Gaza, as outlined in the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, an Israeli official confirmed.

“We will not allow Hamas murderers to once again roam our borders with pickup trucks and guns, and we will not allow them to rebuild strength from smuggling,” an Israeli official said in a statement, News.Az reports citing ABC news.

The Philadelphi corridor was one of the main sticking points in negotiations between Israel and Hamas for months before the current ceasefire deal was reached. This refusal could lead to a crisis with both Hamas and Egypt, the key mediator, at a delicate time for the already fragile truce.

Israel was supposed to begin withdrawing from the Philadelphi corridor -- and the entire Gaza Strip -- on Saturday, the last day of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. Israel was to complete its withdrawal from the corridor within eight days.

