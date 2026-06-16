Israel's Ben-Gvir cancels US trip after visa difficulties

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Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has canceled a planned family trip to the United States after encountering difficulties in obtaining a visa, News.Az reports, citing Haaretz.

The US Embassy informed Ben-Gvir that he would be required to appear in person to submit biometric fingerprints as part of the visa application process.

Israeli media interpreted this requirement as a possible indication of reluctance to issue him a visa.

The minister was reportedly scheduled to travel to Miami to attend the wedding of an Israeli businessman’s daughter.

Haaretz previously reported that Ben-Gvir initially asked for the businessman to finance the trip, but later agreed to pay for the expenses himself after criticism from the state comptroller.

Ben-Gvir has frequently drawn attention for controversial and provocative actions that have sparked widespread criticism and international condemnation.

News.Az