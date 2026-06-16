EU sanctions on Israeli minister possible, Poland says

EU sanctions on Israeli minister possible, Poland says

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Poland’s foreign minister said the European Union could impose sanctions on Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, although member states have not yet reached the unanimity required for formal action.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said no formal vote had been held but that there appeared to be majority support for sanctions against Ben-Gvir, News.Az reports, citing Polskie Radio.

"Poland has already banned Mr. Ben-Gvir from entering our country,” Sikorski said.

"Technically speaking, that should mean he cannot enter the entire Schengen area, but there is also the question of whether he should be subject to formal European sanctions," he added.

Sikorski accused Ben-Gvir of mistreating activists detained after attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla initiative.

He pointed to a video posted by Ben-Gvir on May 20 that showed the Israeli minister mocking detained activists, including Polish citizens.

“We advise our citizens against travelling to the Middle East, but we do not accept Europeans, including Poles, being treated with contempt or subjected to abuses of power,” Sikorski said.

He also criticised Ben-Gvir's support for policies that he said discriminate in the application of the death penalty and encourage the expansion of Israeli settlements in occupied territories.

Sikorski reiterated Warsaw’s support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said Poland considers Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank illegal.

EU sanctions would include a travel ban and the freezing of any assets held within the bloc, Polish state news agency PAP reported.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said member states had not yet reached the unanimity needed to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir.

News.Az