Russian attacks in Ukraine kill 11, damage a major cathedral

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A cathedral located in one of the oldest and most sacred sites of Eastern Orthodox Christianity was set on fire early Monday (June 15) during Russian strikes on Ukraine’s largest cities, which killed 11 people, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia fired the barrage of hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles at the capital of Kyiv, and the second-largest city of Kharkiv, after Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke separately by phone with US President Donald Trump on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing AsiaOne.

Arriving in France, Trump said he had a good conversation with Zelenskyy and Putin. "Now that this (Iran) is finished, we're going to be focusing on that," he said, referring to diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting that followed Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022.

The war in Ukraine is also set to feature in talks Tuesday by Group of Seven leaders at a summit in France.

Zelenskiy also is due to attend to push his country's plight.

"This is how Russia shows the world its intention to continue the war," Zelenskiy said in a post on X, referring to the overnight attack on civilian sites that included the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, an 11th-century monastery complex.

News.Az