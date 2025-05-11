Israel's Foreign Ministry backs US plan to deliver aid to Gaza by bypassing Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel does not want humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip to fall into the hands of the radical Hamas movement, but agrees to a US plan to deliver aid to the enclave through a private foundation.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Jewish state, Gideon Saar, following a meeting in Jerusalem with the new head of the German Foreign Ministry, Johann Wadephul, News.Az reports.

"During the fighting, Israel allowed humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip. But Hamas stole this aid from the civilian population and enriched itself with it. It used this aid for the needs of its military machine and to maintain its power - at the expense of the civilian population. If aid continues to flow to Hamas and not to the residents of Gaza, the war will never end," Saar believes, whose statements were disseminated by the press service of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

"Therefore, Israel fully supports the plan of the US President Donald Trump administration, presented on May 9 by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Humanitarian aid will be managed through a private foundation in accordance with the principles presented by the US government. The program will allow aid to be transferred directly to the civilian population, and Hamas must not be allowed to control it again. IDF soldiers will not distribute the aid, but will guard the perimeter of its distribution," the Israeli minister explained.

News.Az