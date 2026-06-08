Water-related incidents killed 75 in Afghanistan

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At least 75 people have lost their lives and three others were injured in water-related incidents across Afghanistan over the past two and a half months, the country's National Disaster Management Authority announced on Monday.

The fatalities, which occurred nationwide, included seven women and 41 children, highlighting the acute vulnerability of women and minors to aquatic hazards. The incidents underscore a forbidding pattern of drowning driven by powerful river currents and widespread gaps in swimming skills and water safety awareness, according to the authority, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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In a fresh tragedy, three teenagers drowned on Saturday while swimming in the rapidly swelling waters of a river in eastern Nangarhar province.

The authority urged citizens to strictly observe safety protocols and precautionary guidelines issued by the agency when engaging in swimming or recreational activities near rivers, lakes, and other water bodies.

With the onset of warmer weather, drowning incidents have spiked sharply across the country, a seasonal phenomenon exacerbated by swift currents, flash floods, limited public swimming proficiency, and insufficient awareness of water safety measures.

News.Az