US, Israeli assets 'legitimate targets' after Beirut attack, says Qalibaf

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Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has said that the United States and Israel only understand the "language of power", accusing Washington of maintaining a naval blockade against Iran while giving what he described as a green light to Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

In a post on X on Sunday, Qalibaf issued a stark warning to the US and Israel, saying their military bases and assets across the region had become legitimate targets following Israel's bombing of Beirut's southern suburbs, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

He said the United States had failed to honour the ceasefire agreement reached with Iran in April and was not serious about dialogue.

"They are neither committed to a ceasefire nor believe in dialogue," Qalibaf wrote.

By enforcing a naval blockade and violating agreements related to Lebanon, he said, Washington had demonstrated that the only language it understood was that of power.

"The naval blockade against the Iranian nation and America's green light today to the Zionist regime turn American and regime bases and assets in the region into legitimate targets," he said.

Qalibaf, who also serves as Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the United States, added: "The hand of our Armed Forces is open, as always."

His remarks came after at least two people were killed and 11 others injured in a fresh Israeli air strike on a densely populated residential area in Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday.

According to reports, multiple explosions rocked Dahiyeh, a southern district of the Lebanese capital where the headquarters of the Hezbollah movement are located.

The strike reportedly targeted a building in the Al-Mreijeh area with three missiles.

News.Az