Israel says it will use only some of its capabilities in attacking Iran
Israel struck strategic systems in Iran using only a part of its capabilities.As reported by News.az, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli army Herzi Halevy made such a statement.
"We, Israel, struck strategic systems in Iran, which is of great importance, and now we will see how events develop," he said.
"We used only a part of our capabilities, we can do much more," Halevy added. The Chief of the General Staff's statements were distributed by the army press service.
"Our message is very clear, and it is related to the events in the Middle East in recent months. We [the Israeli military] will know how to reach any threat and how to strike," Halevy continued, noting that the Israeli army "is ready for any developments on all fronts."