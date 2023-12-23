Israel says ready for week of ceasefire with Hamas in exchange for hostages

Israel has offered a week-long pause in the Gaza Strip for returning around 35 hostages held in the enclave by the radical Palestine movement Hamas, the CNN TV channel reported citing high-ranked US officials.

The group will contain the remaining women, elderly people and wounded men, according to the officials. The channel did not specify the response of Hamas’ representatives to the proposal.

Earlier this week Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the country was ready for another humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip and an increase in the amount of humanitarian aid for the enclave's population to ensure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

News.Az