Bitcoin ETFs snap inflow streak with $296M outflows

The shift marks a clear cooling in momentum after more than $2.2 billion in inflows over four consecutive weeks, including heavy early-March gains of $787.31 million, $568.45 million, and $767.33 million. The prior week had already slowed sharply to just $95.18 million in inflows, signaling fading demand before the reversal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The outflows were driven by consecutive daily redemptions on Thursday and Friday, totaling more than $396 million. Friday alone saw $225.48 million in outflows, the largest single-day withdrawal since early March.

Despite the weekly pullback, cumulative net inflows into spot bitcoin ETFs remain strong at $55.93 billion. However, total net assets declined to $84.77 billion, down from over $90 billion a week earlier. Trading activity also weakened, with weekly volume falling to $14.26 billion from $25.87 billion earlier in March.

Analysts say the shift reflects a broader hesitation in risk-taking rather than a full exit from crypto markets. One Bitunix analyst described the current environment as “surface stability, internal imbalance,” noting that geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty continue to influence sentiment despite temporary calm in global markets.

Bitcoin remains range-bound between $65,000 and $72,000, with traders showing demand at lower levels but limited follow-through on upside moves. The analyst added that capital is neither exiting nor aggressively entering, but instead avoiding “directional risk” amid uncertain macro conditions.

Spot Ethereum ETFs also weakened further, posting $206.58 million in weekly outflows. This marks a second consecutive week of losses and fully reverses earlier March inflows.

Outflows were consistent throughout the week, with redemptions recorded in every trading session since March 18. The largest single-day withdrawal came Thursday at $92.54 million, followed by $48.54 million on Friday.

While long-term inflows into bitcoin ETFs remain substantial, short-term sentiment is cooling. Both bitcoin and ether funds are now showing signs of hesitation as investors step back from aggressive positioning, waiting for clearer macro direction.