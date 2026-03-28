Iran’s IRGC claims scores of US soldiers killed, vessels sunk in attack

“In continuation of the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC naval units conducted a hybrid operation against US and Israeli terrorists deployed in al-Shoyoukh port as well as Dubai’s coasts and port, hitting downhearted American troops and their tactical hardware precisely,” the IRGC public relations department said in a statement on Friday.

The statement noted that six US landing craft utility (LCU) vessels were struck in the operation, which it said was carried out using domestically produced ballistic missiles, including Qadr-380 cruise missiles, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Given field reports, three of the combat vessels sank after the (retaliatory) strikes, whilst the rest are aflame,” the IRGC further claimed.

The IRGC also said kamikaze drones were used to target gathering sites of US drone unit personnel along the coast, as well as a hotel in Dubai.

It added that a large number of American personnel were killed and that tactical vessels were sunk during the operation.