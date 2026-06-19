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Israeli forces storm Aida refugee camp in West Bank

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Israeli forces storm Aida refugee camp in West Bank
Source: Anadolu Agency

Israeli forces stormed the Aida refugee camp north of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to sources, Israeli troops entered the camp, deployed across several neighborhoods, and raided and searched the home of Palestinian resident Omar Al-Badawna.

No arrests were reported during the operation.

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In a separate incident, Israeli settlers attacked a house in the village of Kifl Haris, north of Salfit, at dawn.

Munir Abu Yaqoub, head of the Kifl Haris village council, said that a group of settlers targeted a house in the center of the village before smashing the windows of four vehicles, causing material damage.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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