Israel strikes Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, according to health authorities

The Israeli military launched intense attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Saturday, according to a statement from Gaza's health authorities, News.Az citing the Xinhua .

The assault involved explosives and tank fire, according to the statement.Hussam Abu Safiya, the hospital's director, told Xinhua by phone that the Israeli army had ordered the evacuation of staff, "which is extremely difficult due to the intense bombing."Abu Safiya also reported that the Israeli army had deployed explosive robots around the hospital and "there is widespread panic among medical staff and patients."The Israeli army has continued its large-scale military offensive in northern Gaza Strip since Oct. 5, claiming its objective is to prevent Hamas from rebuilding its military strength.

