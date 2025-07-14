Israel targets Syrian military tanks amid clashes in Sweida province

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a dramatic escalation on Monday, Israel’s army struck military tanks in southern Syria as fighting erupted between Syrian government forces, local Bedouin tribes, and Druze militias in the conflict-ridden Sweida province.

According to the Syrian Interior Ministry, clashes that began early Monday resulted in over 30 fatalities and nearly 100 injuries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The violence escalated after members of a Sunni Bedouin tribe allegedly kidnapped and robbed a young Druze vegetable seller, sparking retaliatory attacks between the Druze and Bedouin groups. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least 64 people have been killed, including security personnel, two children, and a woman.

Syrian security forces, who moved into the area to restore order, encountered fierce resistance from local armed groups. Government officials acknowledged that the situation had worsened due to the absence of effective local institutions, leading to persistent chaos and deteriorating security.

Israel’s recent airstrike, targeting military tanks, appears to be part of its ongoing efforts to protect the Druze minority, a community that has historically been viewed as loyal within Israel and has often faced threats from extremist factions in the region. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have previously warned against the deployment of Syrian forces south of Damascus, emphasizing Israel’s determination to shield the Druze community from harm.

The complex interplay of local clan rivalries, shifting alliances, and longstanding regional tensions has further destabilized the area, raising concerns that the conflict could spread. Syrian government and defense officials continue to work to regain control over Sweida, as broader regional dynamics, including U.S. and Israeli involvement, threaten to exacerbate the already volatile situation.

As the fighting continues, international observers call for urgent efforts to de-escalate tensions and safeguard civilian lives amid the clashes in one of Syria’s most unpredictable regions.

News.Az