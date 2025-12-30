Israel to cancel licenses of 37 aid groups in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is set to revoke the licenses of 37 aid groups operating in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, citing their failure to meet the requirements under new registration rules.

Well-known international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) such as ActionAid, the International Rescue Committee and the Norwegian Refugee Council are among those that will have their licenses suspended on 1 January, with their operations to end within 60 days, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Israel said the groups, among other things, had failed to hand over "complete" personal details of their staff.

The move was heavily criticised by foreign ministers from 10 countries including the UK, who said the new rules were "restrictive" and "unacceptable".

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the UK, France, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland said the forced closure of INGO operations would "have a severe impact on access to essential services including healthcare".

They added that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remained "catastrophic" and called on Israel's government to ensure INGOs were able to operate "in a sustained and predictable way".

Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, which is in charge of registration applications, said the new measures would not impact the flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

It added that aid continued to be delivered through "approved and vetted channels", including UN agencies, bilateral partners, and humanitarian organisations.

It said the primary reason aid groups were having their licences revoked was "the refusal to provide complete and verifiable information regarding their employees," which it said was critical to preventing "the infiltration of terrorist operatives into humanitarian structures".

News.Az