Libyan and French teams investigate Ankara crash site of top general

The private jet crashed on December 23 near Kesikkavak village in Ankara's Haymana district, killing all eight people on board. The victims included five senior members of a Libyan military delegation—among them General Al-Haddad and other high-ranking officers—and three Turkish crew members. The crash prompted an immediate response from Turkish emergency services and initiated a multi-national investigation to determine its cause.

On Saturday morning, operations resumed at the crash site with the participation of the newly arrived Libyan and French teams. After being briefed by Turkish authorities, the international experts proceeded to the wreckage location for a joint field inspection and search operations. Following the completion of their on-site work, efforts to remove the aircraft's wreckage commenced. Initial reports indicate the debris is expected to be transported to Malta, likely for a detailed forensic examination by specialized aviation authorities.

The involvement of French investigators is standard procedure, as the crashed aircraft was a Dassault Falcon model, manufactured in France. The Libyan team's presence ensures the victim nation's direct participation in the inquiry. Türkiye's coordination of the multinational effort reflects its role as a responsible host and its close strategic partnership with Libya's internationally recognized government. The tragic incident has underscored the deep ties between Ankara and Tripoli, highlighted by the high-level Turkish delegation that attended the victims' funeral ceremony on Friday. Determining the cause of the crash remains a priority for all parties involved.