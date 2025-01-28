Israel to stay indefinitely in Syria's Golan demilitarized zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Tuesday that Israeli forces will not pull out of the recently occupied demilitarized zone in the Syrian Golan Heights and will remain there "indefinitely," News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Israeli army “will remain at the summit of the Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the security zone indefinitely to ensure the security of the communities of the Golan Heights and the north, and all the residents of Israel,” he said during a visit to Israeli forces in the area.

News.Az