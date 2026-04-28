Israel using water as a "weapon" in Gaza, MSF report warns

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Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in a report released Tuesday that access to water in the Gaza Strip has been significantly reduced, citing extensive damage to infrastructure and continued restrictions on essential supplies.

The report, titled “Water as a Weapon,” states that the destruction of civilian water systems and obstacles to accessing them have sharply limited the availability of safe water, News.Az reports, citing Sana.

The organization described the situation as part of a broader humanitarian crisis affecting the population.

According to MSF, these conditions are unfolding alongside ongoing civilian casualties and damage to health facilities and residential areas. The report is based on testimonies and data collected between 2024 and 2025.

MSF Emergency Director Claire San Filippo said in a statement: “The Israeli authorities know that life ends without water,” adding that water infrastructure in Gaza has been “deliberately and systematically” damaged while access to related supplies remains restricted.

Data cited in the report from the United Nations, the European Union and the World Bank indicate that around 90 percent of Gaza’s water and sanitation infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

“Desalination plants, wells, pipelines and sewage networks are now inoperable or inaccessible,” the organization said, adding that several incidents were recorded in which water trucks and wells were targeted or destroyed.

San Filippo said Palestinians have been injured and killed while attempting to access water sources.

MSF said it remains one of the main providers of drinking water in Gaza, supplying more than 5.3 million liters per day last month — enough to meet minimum needs for over 407,000 people, or roughly one-fifth of the population.

The report added that about one-third of MSF’s requests to bring in critical water and sanitation supplies — including desalination units, pumps, water tanks and treatment materials — were either rejected or received no response.

San Filippo warned that water shortages, combined with overcrowding, deteriorating living conditions and the collapse of the health system, are creating conditions conducive to the spread of disease.

She called for restoring access to water supplies and urged international actors to press for improved humanitarian access.

MSF had previously warned earlier this month that a ceasefire in Gaza had not eased the humanitarian crisis, noting that residents continue to face severe shortages of basic necessities.

News.Az