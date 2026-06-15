Israel vs Iran explained: How close is the Middle East to a regional war?

Israel vs Iran explained: How close is the Middle East to a regional war?

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The confrontation between Israel and Iran has emerged as one of the most consequential geopolitical crises of recent years.

While the two countries have been adversaries for decades, recent military exchanges, missile attacks, drone operations, and escalating rhetoric have raised concerns that the conflict could move beyond a limited confrontation and evolve into a broader regional war, News.az reports.

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The Middle East occupies a central position in global energy markets, international trade routes, and international security. As a result, any major escalation between Israel and Iran would not remain a localized conflict. Its effects could spread across neighboring countries, impact oil prices, disrupt maritime trade, influence global diplomacy, and potentially draw in major world powers.

This explainer examines the origins of the Israel-Iran rivalry, the current state of tensions, and the key questions surrounding the possibility of a wider regional conflict.

Why Are Israel and Iran Rivals?

The hostility between Israel and Iran dates back to the 1979 Iranian Revolution. Prior to the revolution, Iran maintained relatively close relations with Israel. However, the establishment of the Islamic Republic fundamentally changed Tehran's foreign policy.

Iran's leadership adopted a strongly anti-Israel position, viewing Israel as an illegitimate state and a symbol of Western influence in the region. Since then, Iran has supported various groups opposed to Israel, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and several Palestinian factions.

Israel, meanwhile, considers Iran one of its most significant security threats. Israeli officials have repeatedly expressed concern about Iran's missile program, regional influence, and nuclear ambitions. Israeli governments across different political administrations have argued that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is a national security priority.

Over the years, this rivalry has evolved into what many analysts describe as a "shadow war," involving cyberattacks, intelligence operations, targeted assassinations, and proxy conflicts rather than direct military confrontations.

What Has Changed Recently?

The current situation differs from previous periods because the level of direct military engagement has increased significantly.

For years, both countries largely avoided direct attacks against each other's territory. Instead, they operated through allied groups and indirect military actions. However, recent developments have seen missiles and drones launched directly between the two sides, raising concerns about a dangerous new phase in the conflict.

The increasing frequency of military exchanges has led analysts to question whether traditional deterrence mechanisms are weakening. When direct attacks become normalized, the risk of miscalculation grows substantially.

Military planners often note that wars do not always begin because governments deliberately seek them. Sometimes conflicts emerge when one side misinterprets another's intentions or when retaliation spirals beyond the control of political leaders.

This possibility has become a major concern among regional governments and international organizations.

Why Is Iran Important in Regional Politics?

Iran is one of the Middle East's largest and most influential countries. With a population exceeding 80 million people, substantial energy resources, and strategic geographic positioning, it plays a significant role in regional affairs.

Iran exerts influence through both state institutions and alliances with non-state actors across the Middle East. These relationships provide Tehran with strategic depth and allow it to project influence beyond its borders.

Iran's geographical location is also critical. The country sits near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints. A significant portion of global oil shipments passes through this narrow waterway.

As a result, any conflict involving Iran has the potential to affect global energy markets almost immediately.

Why Does Israel Consider Iran a Major Threat?

Israel's security concerns primarily revolve around three issues.

First, Israeli officials argue that Iran's ballistic missile capabilities pose a direct threat to Israeli territory.

Second, Israel remains deeply concerned about Iran's support for armed groups operating near its borders. Israeli policymakers argue that these groups could be activated during a broader regional confrontation.

Third, Israel views Iran's nuclear program as a strategic challenge. Although Tehran insists its nuclear activities are intended for peaceful purposes, Israeli leaders have repeatedly stated that they believe Iran seeks the capability to produce nuclear weapons.

These concerns have shaped Israeli defense policy for decades and remain central to current strategic calculations.

What Is a Regional War?

A regional war occurs when a conflict expands beyond two primary actors and involves multiple countries or armed groups across a wider geographic area.

In the context of the Middle East, a regional war could involve military activity across several countries simultaneously.

Such a conflict might include missile exchanges, naval operations, cyberattacks, air strikes, and proxy warfare in multiple theaters.

The danger is not necessarily that every country would formally declare war. Rather, multiple fronts could emerge at the same time, creating a highly unstable security environment.

This scenario would be considerably more difficult to contain than a bilateral conflict.

Which Countries Could Be Affected?

Several countries could be affected either directly or indirectly.

Lebanon would likely face significant security challenges due to the presence of Hezbollah, which maintains extensive military capabilities.

Syria could also become a major theater of operations because various regional and international actors maintain military interests there.

Iraq might face increased instability if armed groups aligned with different regional powers become involved.

The Gulf states could experience economic and security consequences, particularly if energy infrastructure becomes a target.

Jordan and Egypt, despite seeking regional stability, could face humanitarian and security pressures if tensions continue to escalate.

Even countries located far from the conflict could experience economic repercussions through higher energy prices and disrupted trade flows.

Could Major World Powers Become Involved?

One of the most important questions concerns the role of major international powers.

The United States has long been Israel's closest security partner and maintains a substantial military presence throughout the Middle East. Any significant escalation involving Israel could increase pressure on Washington to provide military, intelligence, or logistical support.

Russia and China also have important interests in the region.

Russia maintains strategic partnerships with several Middle Eastern governments and seeks to preserve its regional influence.

China, meanwhile, relies heavily on stable energy supplies from the Gulf and has increasingly expanded its diplomatic engagement across the Middle East.

Although none of these powers may seek direct involvement in a regional conflict, their economic and strategic interests mean they would closely monitor developments and potentially influence diplomatic outcomes.

What Role Does the Strait of Hormuz Play?

The Strait of Hormuz is often described as one of the world's most strategically important waterways.

The narrow passage connects the Persian Gulf with international shipping routes and serves as a key transit point for global oil exports.

If military tensions threaten shipping in the strait, energy markets can react rapidly.

Even limited disruptions can lead to higher oil prices, increased transportation costs, and broader inflationary pressures worldwide.

This is one reason why investors, governments, and energy companies closely monitor developments involving Iran.

The economic implications extend far beyond the Middle East itself.

Could the Conflict Affect the Global Economy?

Yes.

The global economy remains highly sensitive to geopolitical instability in energy-producing regions.

An escalation could influence oil and natural gas prices, disrupt shipping routes, and increase insurance costs for maritime transportation.

Financial markets generally react negatively to uncertainty, particularly when it involves major geopolitical flashpoints.

Higher energy prices can also contribute to inflation, affecting consumers and businesses around the world.

Countries heavily dependent on imported energy may face particular challenges if supply disruptions occur.

As a result, economic concerns are among the primary reasons why international leaders continue to call for restraint.

What Are the Risks of Miscalculation?

History demonstrates that military conflicts often escalate through unintended consequences.

A missile strike aimed at a military facility may cause unexpected casualties. A defensive response may be interpreted as preparation for a larger attack. Political leaders may feel domestic pressure to respond forcefully to avoid appearing weak.

Each action increases the likelihood of further escalation.

Military analysts frequently emphasize that miscalculation is one of the greatest dangers during periods of heightened tension.

The faster events unfold, the less time decision-makers have to assess risks and explore diplomatic alternatives.

This dynamic can create a cycle that becomes increasingly difficult to stop.

What Would Prevent a Wider War?

Several factors could help prevent a broader conflict.

First, many regional governments have strong incentives to avoid large-scale instability. Economic development, foreign investment, and domestic priorities generally benefit from stability rather than prolonged conflict.

Second, international diplomacy remains active. Governments, international organizations, and mediators often work behind the scenes to reduce tensions even when public rhetoric appears confrontational.

Third, the potential costs of war are extremely high for all parties involved. Military, economic, and political consequences can be severe, creating incentives for restraint.

Finally, deterrence continues to play an important role. Both sides understand that a full-scale regional war would carry significant risks and uncertainties.

These considerations may encourage leaders to seek limited responses rather than uncontrolled escalation.

What Happens Next?

Predicting the future trajectory of the Israel-Iran confrontation remains difficult.

Several scenarios are possible.

The first scenario involves de-escalation through diplomatic engagement and indirect negotiations. Under this outcome, tensions would remain high but military exchanges would become less frequent.

A second scenario involves continued limited confrontations, including occasional missile strikes, cyber operations, and proxy activity without developing into full-scale war.

The third and most concerning scenario involves a major incident that triggers broader military involvement across the region.

At present, many analysts believe the second scenario remains the most likely. However, geopolitical crises can evolve rapidly, and circumstances may change with little warning.

Conclusion

The Israel-Iran conflict represents one of the most significant security challenges facing the Middle East today. While the rivalry itself is not new, recent direct military exchanges have increased concerns about the possibility of wider regional escalation.

A broader conflict would affect far more than the two countries involved. Neighboring states, global energy markets, international trade routes, and major world powers all have significant interests at stake.

Whether the crisis develops into a larger war will depend on military decisions, political calculations, diplomatic efforts, and the ability of all parties to avoid dangerous miscalculations.

For now, the situation remains one of the most closely watched geopolitical developments in the world, with implications that extend well beyond the Middle East.

News.Az