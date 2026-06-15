Iran's FM says US responsible for implementing peace deal

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has discussed the agreement with the United States with his counterparts from Türkiye, Iraq, Egypt, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, stressing Washington's responsibility to implement the deal.

During separate phone calls on Monday with Türkiye's Hakan Fidan, Iraq's Fuad Hussein, Egypt's Badr Abdelatty, Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi, and Saudi Arabia's Faisal bin Farhan, Araghchi reviewed the process and provisions of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

Referring to the United States' responsibility for implementing the agreement, Araghchi stressed the need for a complete halt to what he described as destabilising actions and Israeli attacks against Lebanon.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed gratitude for the positions and roles of Türkiye, Iraq, and Egypt in supporting efforts to establish a ceasefire, reduce tensions, and advance diplomacy aimed at promoting regional stability and security.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Türkiye, Iraq, and Egypt also underscored the importance of continuing close consultations and cooperation on regional developments, as well as strengthening diplomatic efforts to maintain peace and stability.

In his conversation with his Japanese counterpart, Araghchi outlined the key provisions of the memorandum of understanding and expressed hope that its implementation would mark the beginning of a new chapter in economic cooperation and investment between the two countries.

Motegi welcomed the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, describing it as an important step towards resolving regional crises, and stressed the need for its full implementation.

Araghchi also briefed his Saudi counterpart on the provisions of the agreement and the latest developments surrounding its implementation.

He expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's role in the ongoing diplomatic process aimed at ending what Tehran describes as US-Israeli aggression against Iran and strengthening regional stability and security, while emphasising the importance of continuing those efforts.

News.Az