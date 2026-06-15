Liverpool nears deal for Yan Diomande from Leipzig

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Liverpool are reportedly still pushing to sign Yan Diomande this summer, with claims emerging that the Ivory Coast head coach has provided an update on the RB Leipzig winger’s future, suggesting the player is about to sign with Liverpool, News.Az reports, citing Football 365.

The Reds are said to be heading into a summer of major changes at Anfield after Liverpool replaced Arne Slot with former Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool are also expected to be without Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate next season, while Curtis Jones is believed to be likely to leave for Inter Milan if the Italian club can meet the Reds’ valuation.

Salah’s exit and the poor form of Cody Gakpo mean Liverpool will look to sign at least one new winger in the summer transfer window, which opened today.

Diomande has been on everyone’s lips all summer with rumours that he is Liverpool’s top target as they look to replace Salah.

News.Az