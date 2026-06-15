The Strait of Hormuz: Why is the world watching this narrow waterway? Explained!

The Strait of Hormuz: Why is the world watching this narrow waterway? Explained!

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Few places on Earth have as much influence over the global economy as the Strait of Hormuz. Although it is only a narrow stretch of water located between Iran and Oman, this maritime corridor serves as one of the world's most critical energy transit routes.

Every day, massive quantities of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas pass through the strait on their way to markets in Asia, Europe, and beyond, News.az reports.

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Whenever tensions rise in the Middle East, attention quickly turns to the Strait of Hormuz. Political leaders, military planners, shipping companies, energy traders, and financial markets closely monitor developments in the area because any disruption could have consequences far beyond the region.

Recent tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States have once again raised questions about the vulnerability of this strategic waterway. Could the strait actually be closed? What would happen to global energy supplies if shipping were interrupted? And how would consumers around the world feel the impact?

This explainer answers the most important questions surrounding one of the world's most strategically significant maritime chokepoints.

What Is the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

On one side lies Iran, while Oman and the United Arab Emirates are located on the opposite side. Although the strait is relatively short in length, its strategic importance far exceeds its size.

The waterway acts as the primary maritime gateway for major oil-producing countries in the Persian Gulf. Tankers transporting energy resources from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar must pass through the strait to reach international markets.

Because there are limited alternatives for exporting these resources by sea, the Strait of Hormuz occupies a uniquely important position within the global energy system.

For decades, analysts have described it as one of the world's most important strategic chokepoints.

Why Is the Strait of Hormuz So Important?

The primary reason is energy.

A significant share of globally traded crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz every day. In addition to oil exports, large volumes of liquefied natural gas also transit the waterway.

Many of the world's largest economies depend on energy supplies originating in the Gulf region. Asian countries in particular rely heavily on Gulf energy exports to support industrial production, transportation networks, and electricity generation.

As a result, any disruption to shipping traffic can immediately affect international energy markets.

The importance of the strait extends beyond oil and gas. Global shipping networks depend on predictable and secure maritime routes. When uncertainty emerges around a critical waterway, transportation costs, insurance premiums, and commercial planning can all be affected.

This makes the Strait of Hormuz a matter of global economic concern rather than merely a regional issue.

How Much Oil Passes Through the Strait?

The Strait of Hormuz handles one of the highest concentrations of energy shipments anywhere in the world.

Every day, millions of barrels of crude oil and refined petroleum products travel through the waterway. Energy exports from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and other Gulf producers depend heavily on access to this route.

Qatar, one of the world's leading exporters of liquefied natural gas, also relies on the strait to transport LNG to customers across Asia and Europe.

Because global energy demand remains substantial, any disruption affecting these shipments can quickly influence international prices.

Even rumors of instability can cause markets to react before any actual interruption occurs.

This sensitivity reflects the central role that the Strait of Hormuz plays within the global energy supply chain.

Why Is Iran Often Mentioned in Discussions About the Strait?

Iran occupies a unique geographical position along the northern side of the waterway.

This location gives Tehran significant strategic influence over developments in the area.

Over the years, Iranian officials have occasionally suggested that regional tensions or external military pressure could affect shipping activities in the strait. Such statements typically attract global attention because of the waterway's importance.

Iran also maintains substantial naval and missile capabilities in the surrounding region. These capabilities contribute to concerns that military tensions could potentially affect maritime security.

At the same time, many analysts note that Iran itself benefits economically from maritime commerce in the region. Any prolonged disruption could therefore carry costs for Tehran as well.

This mutual vulnerability has historically acted as a factor discouraging large-scale interference with commercial shipping.

Has the Strait Ever Been Closed Before?

The Strait of Hormuz has never been completely closed for an extended period in modern history.

However, there have been several periods during which maritime security concerns intensified significantly.

One of the most notable examples occurred during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s. During what became known as the "Tanker War," both sides targeted commercial shipping and energy infrastructure.

Although vessels continued moving through the region, the conflict highlighted how vulnerable maritime transportation could become during periods of military confrontation.

More recently, incidents involving oil tankers, naval patrols, drone activity, and regional tensions have periodically raised concerns about shipping safety.

Yet despite repeated crises, commercial traffic has generally continued flowing through the waterway.

This historical record demonstrates both the vulnerability and resilience of the Strait of Hormuz.

Could Iran Actually Close the Strait?

This is one of the most frequently asked questions.

Technically speaking, Iran possesses military capabilities that could complicate shipping operations. Naval assets, anti-ship missiles, drones, and sea mines could create significant risks for commercial vessels.

However, completely closing the strait for an extended period would be considerably more difficult.

The waterway remains strategically important not only to regional countries but also to major international powers with significant naval capabilities.

Any attempt to impose a prolonged closure would likely trigger a substantial international response aimed at restoring freedom of navigation.

In addition, such a move could generate severe economic consequences for multiple regional actors, including Iran itself.

For these reasons, many security experts believe that temporary disruptions are more likely than a complete and sustained closure.

What Would Happen If Shipping Were Disrupted?

Even a limited disruption could have immediate consequences.

Energy markets react quickly to uncertainty. If traders believe oil supplies may become constrained, prices often rise in anticipation of future shortages.

Higher oil prices can affect transportation costs, manufacturing expenses, and consumer prices around the world.

Shipping companies may also face increased insurance premiums. Vessels operating in conflict-prone areas often encounter higher operational costs, which can eventually be passed on to consumers.

Financial markets generally dislike uncertainty. Consequently, major disruptions could influence stock markets, investment decisions, and broader economic sentiment.

The impact would not necessarily be confined to the Middle East.

Globalized supply chains mean that developments in one strategic region can rapidly affect economies thousands of kilometers away.

Which Countries Would Be Most Affected?

Countries that depend heavily on imported energy would likely feel the impact most directly.

Asian economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea receive substantial volumes of Gulf energy exports.

European countries could also face indirect effects through higher global energy prices and market volatility.

Within the Middle East itself, major energy exporters would confront challenges in maintaining shipments and generating export revenue.

The United States may be less directly dependent on Gulf energy than in previous decades, but global price increases would still influence American consumers and businesses.

In reality, few major economies would remain entirely insulated from significant disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Could Oil Prices Surge?

Historically, geopolitical instability in major energy-producing regions has often resulted in price increases.

The extent of any increase would depend on several factors, including the duration of the disruption, available energy reserves, and alternative supply options.

Markets tend to react not only to actual shortages but also to perceived risks.

Even if energy exports continue flowing, uncertainty regarding future supply can push prices higher.

Governments and energy companies maintain strategic reserves that may help cushion temporary disruptions. However, prolonged instability would place greater pressure on global energy markets.

This is why investors closely monitor developments involving the Strait of Hormuz.

Are There Alternative Routes?

Several Gulf countries have invested in pipelines and alternative export infrastructure designed to reduce dependence on the strait.

Some oil can be transported through pipelines connecting production areas to ports located outside the Persian Gulf.

However, these alternatives generally cannot fully replace the enormous volume of energy shipments that normally pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

As a result, the waterway remains indispensable to global energy transportation.

While diversification efforts have improved resilience, they have not eliminated strategic dependence on the strait.

What Role Do International Navies Play?

Because of its global importance, the Strait of Hormuz is closely monitored by several naval powers.

International naval forces routinely operate in nearby waters to support maritime security and ensure freedom of navigation.

These operations are intended to deter attacks on commercial shipping and maintain stability in one of the world's busiest energy corridors.

Military presence alone does not eliminate risk, but it can reduce the likelihood of prolonged disruptions.

The involvement of multiple international actors also underscores how the security of the strait has become a global concern rather than solely a regional matter.

Why Does the Strait Matter to Ordinary Consumers?

Many people assume that distant geopolitical tensions have little connection to daily life. In reality, developments in the Strait of Hormuz can affect consumers worldwide.

Higher oil prices can increase fuel costs for drivers.

Transportation expenses can raise the cost of goods delivered by truck, ship, or aircraft.

Businesses facing higher energy costs may pass some of those expenses on to customers.

Inflationary pressures can spread across multiple sectors of the economy.

As a result, events occurring in a narrow waterway thousands of kilometers away can ultimately influence household budgets around the world.

This interconnectedness explains why policymakers and financial markets pay such close attention to developments in the region.

What Is the Most Likely Scenario?

While concerns about closure frequently arise during periods of heightened tension, most analysts believe a complete and prolonged shutdown remains unlikely.

The economic costs would be substantial for nearly all parties involved.

A more realistic scenario involves temporary disruptions, increased security incidents, heightened military activity, or short-term volatility in energy markets.

Such developments could still have significant consequences, particularly if they occur during periods of broader regional instability.

For this reason, governments continue emphasizing diplomacy, de-escalation, and maritime security measures.

Maintaining open shipping lanes remains a priority for both regional and international stakeholders.

Conclusion

The Strait of Hormuz is far more than a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. It serves as one of the world's most important energy corridors and plays a crucial role in global trade and economic stability.

Because so much of the world's oil and natural gas passes through this route, any threat to maritime traffic immediately attracts international attention. Military tensions, geopolitical rivalries, and security incidents in the region can all influence energy markets and global economic confidence.

Although a complete closure remains unlikely, even limited disruptions could affect oil prices, shipping costs, and economic conditions around the world.

For that reason, the Strait of Hormuz will continue to be one of the most closely watched strategic locations on the planet, particularly during periods of heightened tension in the Middle East.

News.Az