Israel withdraws from race for 2019/2020 UN Security Council seat: source
Israel withdrew on Friday from a race against Germany and Belgium for two seats on the United Nations Security Council in 2019/2020 due to its low chances of winning, a UN source told Reuters.
The 193-member UN General Assembly is due to vote next month on five new members for a two-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2019. Israel, Germany and Belgium were competing for two seats allocated to the Western European and others regional group.
