Israeli Air Force hits Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon

The Israeli Air Force conducted a strike on some facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to its shelling of Israel, the IDF press service said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"In response to yesterday’s launches, the IDF fighter jets and aircraft hit some terrorist targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon," the statement said.

Among those targets were military posts, ammo depots and "intelligence infrastructure that aided Hezbollah in conducting reconnaissance and channeling terrorism against Israel," the IDF said.

