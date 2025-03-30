Israeli Air Force intercepts missile launched from Yemen

People take cover as sirens warns of incoming missile fire from Yemen in Jerusalem, March 27, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

+ ↺ − 16 px

The attack set off sirens in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and several other areas across the country.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, the missile was intercepted by the Air Force before entering Israeli airspace, News.Az informs via Jns.

The alerts were activated in line with standard defense protocol.

Air-raid sirens also pealed across central Israel on Thursday following missiles launched at the Jewish state by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist group, sending millions of civilians running for bomb shelters.

On March 24, the IDF intercepted a Houthi missile heading for Israel’s densely-populated central region. Local media aired footage of the missile being intercepted over Jerusalem. Shrapnel fell in the city of Beit Shemesh, some 12 miles west of Jerusalem in the Judean foothills.

That attack followed another on March 23, which likewise triggered air-raid sirens, including in Tel Aviv. The missile was successfully shot down.

Since Hamas initiated the war on Oct. 7, 2023, by murdering some 1,200 people in Israel, the Houthis have fired over 350 drones and missiles at the Jewish state in support of the Palestinian terror group, in addition to carrying out numerous attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

The Houthis resumed their attacks on Israel on March 18, marking the first time that the country’s air defenses were activated against a threat from Yemen since mid-January, when a Gaza truce went into effect.

News.Az