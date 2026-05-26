Israeli air raids strike across southern Lebanon and Bekaa - VIDEO

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Israeli military forces launched a fresh wave of airstrikes across southern and western Lebanon on Monday, heavily bombarding multiple towns, including Kfar Sir in the Nabatieh district.

Field correspondents on the ground confirmed that the town of Kfar Sir was hit directly by aerial strikes. The raid was part of a larger, coordinated offensive that sent successive waves of airstrikes across Lebanon’s southern Tyre and Nabatieh districts, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The military operations also extended further inland, with reporters identifying additional Israeli air attacks hitting the town of Mashghara, located in the western stretch of the Bekaa Valley.

Regional Impact: The targeted districts of Tyre, Nabatieh, and the Bekaa Valley represent central hubs of civilian and economic infrastructure in southern and western Lebanon, and they have borne the brunt of recent cross-border escalations.

#شاهد | طيران الاحتلال يشن سلسلة غارات على بلدة "مشغرة بمنطقة البقاع الغربي في #لبنان pic.twitter.com/SDES2uC3CH — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) May 25, 2026

Local authorities have not yet released official figures regarding casualties or the full extent of structural damage caused by the day's widespread bombardments.

News.Az