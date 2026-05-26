Iran vows heavier retaliation in case of renewed US-Israeli strikes

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A senior spokesman for Iran’s armed forces on Tuesday warned that any resumption of US and Israeli strikes on Iran would be met with a “heavier” and “stronger” retaliation, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“If the region enters another round of war, Iran’s response will extend beyond regional borders and will be much heavier and stronger,” Abolfazl Shekarchi said.

Earlier in the day, the news agency reported that US and Israeli aircraft struck Iranian vessels south of Iran’s Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz, killing “several Iranian nationals.”

The statement came amid Pakistan-led mediation efforts aimed at ending the war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and was followed by Iranian retaliation.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 and was later extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump.

News.Az