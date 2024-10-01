Israeli airstrikes killed 95, injured 172 in Lebanon in past day
Lebanese Health Ministry has released data on the number of people killed on Monday’s Israeli strikes on Beirut, News.Az reports.According to a statement posted on the X social media platform, 95 people were killed and 172 suffered injuries.
On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes killed 132 Lebanese citizens, leaving another 359 injured.