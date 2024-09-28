Israeli airstrikes target more neighborhoods in Beirut

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, the Israeli air force targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut, striking the neighborhoods of Chyah and Borj El Barajneh, leading to ambulances being dispatched to the area, according to sources and witnesses, News.Az reports Anadolu agency.

The first strike hit the Chyah area, followed by another in Borj El Barajneh.Earlier in the day, the Israeli military announced the commencement of what it described as a "precise" attack.​​​​​​​The military, separately, warned residents of the Bekaa valley to evacuate and not return until further notice, claiming "proximity to Hezbollah properties.”Israel's extensive airstrikes in Lebanon this week have killed hundreds, displaced thousands of others and assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,000 victims, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

News.Az