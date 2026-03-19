Three executed in Iran over January unrest deaths

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Iran has executed three men convicted of killing two police officers during protests earlier this year.

The judiciary said the sentences were upheld by the Supreme Court, with the men found guilty of murder and “Moharebeh,” a charge defined as waging war against God. Authorities said the incidents took place during unrest on January 8, when the suspects allegedly carried out attacks using knives and other weapons, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The executions were carried out in Qom, a key religious center. Officials also claimed the accused acted in ways that supported foreign adversaries, including Israel and the United States.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly blamed external actors for fueling the protests, which led to one of the largest crackdowns in the country’s history.

News.Az