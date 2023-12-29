Israeli army announces expanding operations in southern Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army on Friday announced expanding its military operations in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Israeli army said: “The Israeli army is expanding its activities in the Khan Younis area.”

“The forces began an attack yesterday (Thursday) evening to destroy enemy infrastructure in the city of Khan Younis,” it added.

The statement mentioned the “use of warplanes, drones, and tanks in attacking Palestinian militants.”

The army radio also spoke of “the expansion of army maneuvers in Khan Younis, where 7 brigades are operating following the inclusion of a paratrooper brigade.”

A few days ago, Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets on Khan Younis, urging residents of “Block 112,” adjacent to the Nasser Medical Complex, the second-largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, and “Block 64” in the Qizan Abu Rashun neighborhood to “evacuate immediately.”

The leaflets stated that “the area is considered a dangerous combat zone. For your safety, you must evacuate immediately and head to the neighborhoods of Shaboura, Zohor, and Tal al-Sultan in the city of Rafah (south).”

