Israeli army eliminates over 100 Hamas militants in Jabalia refugee camp

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed over 100 members of the Palestinian movement Hamas in an operation in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, IDF spokesperson Peter Lerner said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Hamas’ subterranean Jabalia Camp was revealed and destroyed in an IDF operation," he pointed out. "The operations included fierce battles during which over 100 terrorists were killed and hundreds of weapons were located, seized and destroyed," Lerner said.

On December 1, the Israeli army accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire that had taken effect on November 24 and resumed combat operations in Gaza. Palestinian officials blamed the US for the renewed Israeli aggression. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 20,000 people have been killed in the enclave and more than 53,000 have suffered wounds.

