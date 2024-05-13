Israeli army officially announces start of Jabalya operation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IDF launched an operation against Hamas in northern Gaza’s Jabalya overnight, after it says Hamas was identified as regrouping in the area, News.Az reports citing the Times of Israel.





Ahead of the entry of the 98th Division into Jabalya, fighter jets and other aircraft struck some 30 Hamas targets, killing several operatives, the military says.The IDF says it had “intelligence information about the presence of terrorists and the restoration of terror infrastructure of the Hamas terror group in the area.”Meanwhile, the 162nd Division continues to operate in southern Gaza’s Rafah, including on the Palestinian side of the Rafah Crossing with Egypt.The IDF says troops discovered and destroyed several tunnel shafts and rocket launchers primed for attacks on Israel.Some 10 Hamas gunmen spotted by troops in the area were killed in an airstrike, the military says.Separately, the 99th Division is battling Hamas in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, where the military identified operatives regrouping.Several gunmen were killed in close-quarters combat and in airstrikes in Zeitoun, the IDF says. Strikes were also carried out against Hamas infrastructure, it adds.Across Gaza, airstrikes were carried out against more than 150 targets, according to the military.The targets included rocket launchers, cells of gunmen, weapon depots, observation posts, tunnels, and other infrastructure.

