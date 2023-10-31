Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli military launched new strikes on the infrastructure of the Shia group Hezbollah in Lebanon in response to fire from Lebanon, the army press service said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"In response to anti-tank missile fire from Lebanon, the IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure," it said.

"A short while ago, an anti-tank missile was fired at an IDF military post near the border with Lebanon," the army said.

"Additionally, mortar shells launched from Lebanon toward Israeli territory fell in open areas in Tel Hai, in northern Israel," the press service went on to say. "In response, the IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon and responded toward the sources of the fire," it added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria.

News.Az