Israeli chief of staff says ‘achieved near-complete air superiority’ over Iran

Israeli chief of staff Eyal Zamir says the country’s military has “achieved near-complete air superiority” over Iranian skies on the sixth day of its joint war with the US on the Islamic Republic.

“Our forces paved the way to Tehran within 24 hours and destroyed 80 percent of its air defence systems,” Zamir said during a press conference, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

“The Israeli Air Force has carried out 2,500 strikes and dropped over 6,000 munitions,” said Zamir, adding: “We have destroyed 60 percent of Iran’s missile launch sites, but we have not eliminated all threats.”

Zamir also said that “the war is proceeding according to plan” and that the military was now “moving to another phase in the battle with Iran.”

This next phase “will focus on undermining the Iranian regime, and we will intensify our strikes against the regime’s facilities and military capabilities,” said Zamir.

