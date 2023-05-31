Israeli company will produce medical products in Azerbaijan under 50 names

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting with the leadership team of “BioPharmax”, one of the leading companies in Israel over the production of medical products was held in TABIB, TABIB said, News.az reports.

The meeting was attended by Ramal Shalmiyev, Yossi Tzabari, executive directors of BioPharmax's representative office in Azerbaijan, Yakov Kobi Shriki, director of "BioPharmax Group" and other company officials.

It was noted that the construction of the “BioPharmax” representative office in Azerbaijan, in the Alat Free Economic Zone is underway. The production of 50 medical products is planned here. First of all, insulin production is planned.

In his speech, Ramal Shalmiyev, executive director of BioPharmax's representative office in Azerbaijan, said that the company is one of the world leaders in the field of the pharmaceutical industry: “BioPharmax Afezco” was founded in 2022. It cooperates with Israeli and global biotechnological companies. An advanced production plant in accordance with global standards for the production of insulin, vaccines, and IV solutions will be built in the company, and the products are planned to be sold in Azerbaijan and entire CIS countries. The company is committed to turning Azerbaijan into a biopharmaceutical center in the region."

During the meeting, the current situation and prospects of cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals were discussed.

APA

News.Az