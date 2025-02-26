Israeli envoy honors memory of Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek on Wednesday commemorated the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

“Today, we pause to honor the memory of those lost in the Khojaly tragedy of 1992. On behalf of Israel, I offer my sincere condolences to the people of Azerbaijan,” Ambassador Deek said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

“The sorrow felt by our Azerbaijani friends is all too familiar—mirroring the shock and grief we experienced on October 7th. Both events, though separated by time, echo with the same heart-wrenching pain of witnessing innocent lives extinguished in brutal acts of violence,” the Israeli diplomat noted.

“These tragedies remind us of our duty to stand united against hatred and injustice—and to protect our shared humanity,” he added.

On February 26, 2025, Azerbaijan marks the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, a tragic event during the Karabakh conflict. Following the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, Armenian forces escalated their offensive against Azerbaijanis, leading to the mass murder of civilians in various Azerbaijani villages, including Khojaly. Before the genocide, around 50 residents of Malibeyli and Kushchular villages were killed by Armenian forces in February 1992.

On the night of February 25–26, 1992, Armenian forces committed the horrific genocide in Khojaly, killing 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly. Over 487 were wounded, and 1,275 were taken prisoner, with the fate of 150 remaining unknown. This massacre is a central part of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, with recognition from several countries, including Pakistan, Sudan, and 22 U.S. states.

