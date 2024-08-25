Israeli fighter jets continue strikes on Hezbollah targets in Southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several dozen Israeli Air Force fighter jets continue to strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, according to a statement from Daniel Hagari, an official spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as reported by TASS.Hagari stated that "dozens of Air Force fighter jets are currently striking multiple locations in southern Lebanon." He emphasized that Israel is persistently eliminating threats and launching intense strikes against the terrorist group Hezbollah to prevent potential attacks.The statement also noted that the Israeli Air Force began its strikes in advance, following intelligence that Hezbollah was preparing for a rocket attack on Israeli territory.Earlier, the Shia movement Hezbollah reported the launch of more than 320 rockets at Israel. According to The Jerusalem Post, rocket launches were recorded between 5:30 and 6:15 a.m. local time, with several of them reaching Israeli territory, causing concern in the country.In response to the escalating tensions, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the introduction of a 48-hour state of emergency. Israeli military forces continue their attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, affirming that all actions are aimed at protecting citizens and ensuring the country's security.The situation on the Israel-Lebanon border remains tense, and the international community is closely monitoring the developments.

News.Az