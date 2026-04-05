Mount Fuji eruption could cripple Tokyo infrastructure, Japan warns

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A potential eruption of Mount Fuji could severely disrupt critical infrastructure in Japan, with volcanic ash posing a significant threat to backup power systems, according to new findings reported by NHK.

Experiments have shown that ash accumulation can quickly undermine the functioning of emergency generators. When ash reaches a thickness of more than 7 centimetres, generators begin to malfunction, while at around 27.5 centimetres, they can stop operating entirely, News.Az reports.

Specialists warn that even finer ash particles can be dangerous. Accumulations as low as 5 to 10 centimetres may already be enough to disable generator systems, raising concerns about the resilience of essential services during a major eruption.

Government projections suggest that, in the event of an eruption, up to 10 centimetres of ash could settle over Tokyo within two weeks. In total, as much as 490 million cubic metres of ash could fall across the capital.

Experts estimate that the impact could leave approximately 400,000 households in Tokyo and surrounding areas without electricity, highlighting the scale of disruption a large-scale volcanic event could cause.

Officials are continuing to assess preparedness measures as concerns grow over the potential consequences of a future eruption.

News.Az