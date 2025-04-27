Israeli forces have arrested 75 individuals and thwarted multiple terror plots in Judea and Samaria

Israeli forces during recent counterterrorism activity in Judea and Samaria in an IDF image published on April 21, 2025.

Security forces have seized more than 40 weapons, prevented an attack in Qalqilya, demolished the home of a terrorist, and uncovered an arms cache hidden in a clothing store in Hebron.

Israeli security forces arrested approximately 75 wanted suspects and confiscated more than 40 weapons in a series of operations across Judea and Samaria over the past week, according to a joint statement released Sunday by the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police, News.Az informs via JNS.

In the village of A-Ram, located in the Binyamin Division north of Jerusalem, Israeli forces demolished the home of a terrorist who had carried out previous attacks. Additionally, the IDF and Shin Bet arrested the leader of a terror cell operating in the Balata refugee camp in the Samaria Division.

A separate arrest in the Ephraim Division prevented an imminent terrorist attack planned for the city of Qalqilya.

In Hebron, security forces uncovered a weapons cache concealed inside a women’s clothing store. The cache included firearms intended for use in future terrorist attacks, according to security officials.

“Security forces will continue their intensive operations throughout Judea and Samaria to proactively thwart terrorism and ensure the safety of Israeli citizens,” the statement added.

