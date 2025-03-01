News.az
Israeli Forces
Tag:
Israeli Forces
Sharaa: Israeli demilitarized zone demands put Syria at risk
06 Dec 2025-18:59
Israel–Palestine conflict
: Latest developments over the past 24 hours
29 Oct 2025-10:00
Israeli military says it conducted 'targeted strike' in central Gaza
25 Oct 2025-22:59
Israel–Palestine conflict
: Key developments in the past 24 hours
26 Sep 2025-10:30
Israel–Palestine conflict
: Latest developments in the past 24 hours
19 Sep 2025-15:00
69 killed, 422 wounded in 24 hours in Gaza
05 Sep 2025-16:45
Israeli forces kill 106 Palestinians in a single day of Gaza attacks
02 Aug 2025-11:20
Israeli forces have arrested 75 individuals and thwarted multiple terror plots in Judea and Samaria
27 Apr 2025-12:18
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 200 in Gaza
18 Mar 2025-07:32
Israeli forces have struck the Khalkhalah airbase in southern Syria
10 Feb 2025-03:19
