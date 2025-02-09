Israeli forces have struck the Khalkhalah airbase in southern Syria
World
Photo: X social network
Syria TV sources reported explosions near the Khalkhalah airbase, with warplanes spotted flying in the area.
According to the television channel’s sources, explosions were heard near the airbase and warplane were seen flying in the area. No further details were provided.
Syria TV reported on Saturday that Israel had hit the al-Kiswa neighborhood in southwestern Damascus.